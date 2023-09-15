Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition launched, offers a BMW-Inspired Design

Infinix has launched the Note 30 VIP Racing Edition in collaboration with BMW Designworks across some selected markets. The smartphone is basically the same the Infinix Note 30 VIP edition with some design changes that are made by BMW’s Designworks. There is a tri-colour light band on the rear panel of the smartphone. The special edition also gets a BMW-themed retail package. Users get a wireless charger as well as TWS earphones in the BMW retail package.

What does the special edition offer?

The Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition gets a price tag of $315 (approx. Rs 26,000) and is limited to certain markets only. It is yet to get launched in India and the company has not made any official announcement about it.

Key Specifications

The Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition is quite similar to the regular Note 30 VIP and offers similar features. The smartphone gets a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The refresh rate is 120Hz while peak brightness is 900 nits. When it comes to the processor, the special edition offers octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC. The RAM offered on the device is up to 12GB and the GPU is ARM Mali G77 MC9 3D.

Speaking about the rear camera unit, we get a 108 MP primary camera, 2MP depth, and 2MP macro camera. At the front we get a 32MP selfie camera that is housed in a punch-hole display. The onboard storage is 256GB while there is a provision of microSD card up to 2TB.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG, NFC, and USB Type-C. Sensors on the device include accelerometer, e-compass, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and much more. The fingerprint sensor is located under the display.

The device gets a 5000mAh battery along with 68W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Dimensions of the device are 126.66x 75.89×8.78mm and it weighs 190 grams.