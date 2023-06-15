Infinix Note 30 5G launched in India, price starts at Rs 14,999

Infinix Note 30 5G smartphone has been launched as the company’s latest 5G phone offering in India. The smartphone is priced under Rs 16,000. The device comes with an inbuilt JBL dual dual stereo speaker system, a massive 5000mAh battery, fast charging support, and a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Check all the details regarding the Infinix Note 30 5G price and specification in India.

Infinix Note 30 5G price in India, bank offers

Infinix has launched the new Note 30 5G in two variants: 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage option, and another 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage variant, which are priced at Rs 14,999 and at Rs 15,999. However, Infinix is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on both variants as part of launch offer. You can also opt for no-cost EMI as well. The Infinix Note 30 5G will be available for purchase in three color options: Magic Black, Sunset Gold, and Interstellar Blue.

The sale of the Infinix Note 30 will begin on June 22 at 12 pm on the e-commerce site Flipkart.

Infinix Note 30 5G specifications, features

The Infinix Note 30 5G comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Note 30 runs the company’s latest XOS 13 based on Android 13. The company also promises a 2-year security patch and 1 Android upgrade.

The device is powered by the MediaTek octa-core Dimensity 6080 6nm chipset with support for up to 8GB RAM and an expandable option of 8GB. It has a dedicated micro SD slot for expandable storage.

It packs a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The phone also includes features like bypass charging, wired reverse charging, and more to offer effective battery and charging support. The device also has audio brand JBL-powered dual sound speakers to offer stereo sound.

The Infinix Note 30 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel rear accompanied by a quad-LED flash. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front camera with dual camera LED flash.

Connectivity features includes dual nano SIM cards, 5G SIM cards, compatible with around 14 5G bands, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a Type-C port, and a 3.5mm jack. This feature is particularly useful for users who frequently travel internationally. The Note 30 5G also supports connectivity. The phone has an IP53 rating for splash and dust resistance.

The Infinix Note 30 5G also includes an NFC payment feature, allowing users to make payments with a single tap. Additionally, it is equipped with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.