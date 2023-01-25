Infinix Note 12i with MediaTek Helio G85 processor launched in India, Priced under Rs 10K

Infinix has launched a new smartphone in the form of the Infinix Note 12i. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and is priced under Rs 10,000. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the sale will start on January 30. Users will be able to get many bank offers on their smartphone if they use proper Bank cards.

Available Offers

Users get 5 percent cash bank on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Users can get surprise cash back for January/ February 2023. The platform also offers Flipkart Gift Card worth up to Rs 500. The EMI plans for the smartphone start as low as Rs 347/ month.

Key Specifications

The smartphone gets a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that gets a maximum brightness of 1000nits. The chipset on the smartphone is MediaTek Helio G85 while the GPU is Mali-G52.

The Infinix Note 12i gets a 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The storage can be expanded through a Micro SD card up to 512 through a dedicated card slot.

In terms of camera, the smartphone offers a triple camera setup at the rear and it consists of 50MP primary sensor, a depth sensor is 2MP, and QVSA AI camera. The front camera of the smartphone is 8MP. A massive 5000mAh battery powers the device while the fast charging is 33W.

The device runs on XOS 12.0 which is based on Android 12. The smartphone gets a 3.5mm audio jack and gets stereo speakers too. The connectivity features on the Infinix Note 12i include dual 4G VoLTE support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), GPS + GLONASS and USB Type-C.