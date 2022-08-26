Infinix Note 12 Pro launched in India, Offers 108MP primary camera and Helio G99 Processor

Infinix Note 12 Pro has been launched in India at an attractive price of just Rs 16,999. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart and the sale will start from September 1. Buyers can get attractive bank offers during the first sale of the device. For those who are unknown, the Infinix Note 12 Pro is the fifth device of the Note 12 series offered by the company.

Important details about the device is mentioned below.

Display

The display of the device is 6.7 inches along with a screen refresh rate of 60Hz. The screen is Full HD+ AMOLED in quality.

Camera

The camera setup consists of AI Triple Camera Setup. The primary camera is 108MP Main Camera (f/1.75 Aperture) while the secondary camera is 2MP Depth camera. The third camera is AI Lens. The Secondary Camera is 16MP and captures good selfies and videos. Important features of the camera are super night, custom portrait, ai hdr, ai 3d beauty, panorama, document, ar shots, pro mode, slo-mo video, timelapse, short video and 2k video recording with bokeh.

Connectivity

The connectivity features of the smartphone include support for 4G LTE, WCDMA, GSM with Bluetooth v5.0. Other features are Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, 3.5 mm jack, USB type C support etc. The sensors on the device include Fingerprint Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, G-Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Gyroscope, and E-Compass. The fingerprint sensor is side mounted on the device.

Battery, Software, RAM and Storage

The battery of the device is 5000 mAh and gets support for 33W fast charging. The OS on the device is Android 12 with XOS 10.6 skin. In terms of storage, the Infinix Note 12 Pro is offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The other smartphones of the Note series are Infinix Note 12, Infinix Note 12 Turbo, Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G and Infinix Note 12 5G.