Infinix launches X1 40 Inch TV at an introductory price of Rs 19,999 in India

By WCE 4
Infinix  X1 40 Inch TV launch
Picture Credit: Twitter/ InfinixIndia

Electronics manufacturer Infinix has launched a new X1 40-inch Android smart TV in India at an introductory price of Rs 19,999.

The Infinix X1 40-inch Android Smart TV boasts of many interesting features in a budget for Indian audiences. The Infinix X1 40-inch Android Smart TV comes in the Indian market after successful launch of Infinix 32X1 and Infinix 43X1 in December 2020.

The features of Infinix X1 40-inch Android Smart TV can be summed up under the following heads:

Built: The Smart TV has slim bezel design and 24W box speakers. The Android TV has HDR 10 certification and a built-in Chromecast.

Processor: A MediaTek quad-core processor powers the X1 40 Inch TV. Users can get access to Google Play store and is compatible with various apps.

Storage: The TV has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage. The TV supports Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and thousands of various other apps.

Picture quality: The Infinix X1 40-inch TV uses EPIC 2.0 image engine to enhance overall picture quality. The TV also features a blue light reduction technology and EyeCare technology.

Other connectivity features: Some of the important connectivity features offered in the TV are three HDMI ports, two USB ports, Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth version 5.0 and a remote.

