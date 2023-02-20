Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus laptop launched in India at a price tag of Rs 27,900

Infinix has launched its latest laptop- Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus in India. The laptop has a price tag of Rs 27,990 and offers some attractive specifications at a great price. The key specifications of the laptop include 15.6-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1080, 250 nits of peak brightness and Intel processor.

Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus Specifications

The Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus gets a metal body with a display of 15.6 inches. The anti-glare display is Full HD and offers a peak brightness of 250 nits. The laptop offers very narrow bezels which increase the viewing experience.

When it comes to the processor of the laptop, there is a presence of Intel Core i3 10th Generation processor and it is integrated with UHD Graphics. The processor is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB SSD storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 2TB.

There is a presence of 50Wh battery along with a 65W fast charging. The company claims that the battery can be charged up to 75 percent in just an hour. There is also a presence of 2W dual stereo speakers along with Ice Storm cooling system on the laptop. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Connectivity features include USB 3.0 ports, USB Type-C slots, a microSD card slot, 3.5mm audio jack etc. There is a presence of 2MP Full HD web camera and dual-LED flash. In order to enhance video calls, there is a presence of noise cancellation feature.

Price

The Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus costs Rs 29,990 for 8GB +256 GB variant and Rs 32,990 for 8GB + 512 GB variant. The sale of the laptop will begin on February 24. It will be available in blue, grey and silver colour options.

NB: The laptop includes some introductory offers and those will be applicable during its sale.