Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ debuts in India, Priced under Rs 50,000

Infinix has launched its latest budget-friendly laptop Inbook Air Pro+ along with its first-ever clamshell-style foldable smartphone Infinix Zero Flip 5G in India on Thursday. The laptop features a 120Hz OLED display, Intel Core i5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and USB Type-C charging. Infinix claims it is the “slimmest and lightest” 14-inch OLED laptop of the year.

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ price in India is set at Rs 49,900. It will be available for purchase in brown and silver colour options via Flipkart starting from October 22 at 12pm IST.

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ has a slim build with a thickness of 4.5mm. It comes equipped with a 14-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 440 nits of peak brightness. Moreover, it supports 100 percent sRGB 16:10 aspect ratio, and DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. For graphics, It packs an Intel Iris Xe graphics processing unit (GPU).

The laptop also features a backlit keyboard and an HD webcam with infrared (IR) capabilities supporting Windows Hello authentication.

The device has a 13th generation Intel Core i5-1334U processor that has 10 cores, four threads, and a peak clock speed of 4.6GHz. The device is available with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM operating at 4,267MHz and 512GB of M2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage.

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ runs on Windows 11. It also gets support for artificial intelligence (AI) features. It comes with a dedicated Copilot key that gives quick access to Microsoft’s AI chatbot.It also has an in-built Flash Link feature, that can be used to transfer files between mobile devices and the laptop.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop sports two USB Type-C ports, one HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also gets Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ is backed by a 57Wh battery which supports charging via USB Type-C. It comes bundled with a 65W charging adapter. The laptop weighs just 1kg.