Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G launched in India

Advertisement

The new Infinix smartphone features a 144Hz display, Dimensity 7100 chipset and a unique interactive rear LED system.

India sees the arrival of the Hot 70 Pro 5G, a phone distinguished by an eye-catching feature on its rear; a customizable LED display called the Active Matrix Cube, which informs on notifications and charging status, and even reacts on stimulus from games and music.

Housing a 6.76-inch display resolution of FHD+ display and with a 144Hz refreshing rate, is packed with the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G processor.

Advertisement

The Hot 70 Pro 5G holds a 50MP camera on its rear and 8MP for selfies and is sustained with a mammoth 6,000mAh battery with a speedy 45W quick charging feature.

Running on the Android 16 system, has an Ingress Protection rating of IP68 for both dust and water-proofiness.

Available in four colors that also includes a color changing Thermo Orange with respect to its temperature on exposure-will be available on Flipkart.

Also Read: WhatsApp Launches Bill Payments Feature In India