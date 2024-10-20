Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ unveiled, offered with Helio G100 SoC along with 120Hz display

Infinix has unveiled its latest smartphone Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ for the Kenya market. The smartphone is offered with some exciting features including 120Hz refresh rate screen, MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, and triple rear primary camera. The price of the smartphone is still unknown.

Infinix Hot 50 Pro+

Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ is just 6.8mm thin and the company has teased it to be “world’s slimmest 3D-curved SlimEdge design.” The device is a 4G device and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset. It gets 8GB RAM and storage of 256 GB on-board. Users also get the option to expand the memory through a microSD card. The device also get extended RAM feature.

Even though the specifications of the display are not known we do know that it offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is curved AMOLED and gets Gorilla Glass protection. There is a punch-hole in the front display and it houses a selfie camera. The display is claimed to work with wet and greasy fingers.

When it comes to the camera department, the Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ offers triple rear cameras. They are placed vertically on a camera island. The LED flash is placed near the front camera.

A massive 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support is offered on the device. Connectivity options on the device must include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port etc. For security option there is an in-display fingerprint sensor on the device. In terms of water protection, the smartphone gets an IP54 rating.