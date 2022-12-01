Infinix Hot 20 5G, Hot 20 Play launched in India: Know specs, price and other details

Smartphone manufacturer Infinix has launched two new smartphones- Hot 20 5G, Hot 20 Play in India. Both the devices will be available for sale through Flipkart. While the Infinix Hot 20 5G will be available for sale in India from December 9, the Hot 20 Play will be available from December 6 on the platform.

The details about both smartphones has been mentioned below.

Infinix Hot 20 5G

The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch Hypervision Full HD+ display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The touch sampling rate of the smartphone is 180Hz. The display supports DRE (Dark Region Enhancement) which means that the sunlight readability will be pretty good for the device.

A MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC powers the device and is paired with a 4GB RAM. The storage available on the device is 64GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a micro SD card. Users also get 3GB virtual RAM on the device.

In terms of camera, the device offers a dual rear camera setup (both 50MP cameras). On the other hand, the selfie camera is an 8MP shooter. The battery on the smartphone is 5000mAh and its supports 18W fast charging. Other key features of the smartphone include side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual SIM support, OTG, USB Type-C, and much more. The Infinix Hot 20 5G gets a price tag of Rs 11,999.

Infinix Hot 20 Play

The device offers 6.82-inch HD+ display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The touch sampling rate of the smartphone is 120Hz. A MediaTek Helio G37 chipset powers the smartphone. It is paired with a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The storage can be expanded via micro SD card. Users also get 3GB virtual RAM on the device.

In terms of camera, the device offers dual rear camera setup (both 13MP cameras). On the other hand, the selfie camera is an 8MP shooter. The battery on the smartphone is 6000mAh and its supports 18W fast charging. Other key features of the smartphone include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual SIM, OTG, USB Type-C, and much more. The Infinix Hot 20 Play is priced at Rs 8,999.

Both smartphones will be offered in black, blue, and green color options.