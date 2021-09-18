Infinix Hot 11 series launched in India with a starting price of Rs 8,999: Check specifications

Infinix Hot 11 and Infinix Hot 11S have been launched in India under the Infinix Hot 11 series lineup. Both Infinix smartphones run XOS 7.6 skin on top of Android 11. The Infinix Hot 11S sports a 50-megapixel camera and a 90Hz refresh rate display.

Infinix Hot 11, Infinix Hot 11S price in India, availability

The Infinix Hot 11 is priced at Rs 8,999 and the Infinix Hot 11S carries a price tag of Rs 10,999. Customers can buy both the smartphone at Flipkart after the sale goes live. The sale date for the Infinix Hot 11 has not been revealed yet while the Infinix Hot 11S is set to go on sale on September 21.

Infinix Hot 11 comes in 4 colour options such as 7 Degrees Purple, Emerald Green, Polar Black, and Silver Wave. On the other hand, the Hot 11S is offered in three colour options –7 Degrees Purple, Green Wave, and Polar Black.

Both smartphones is available with a year’s warranty and a 6-month warranty on accessories.

Infinix Hot 11, Infinix Hot 11S specifications

Display

The Infinix Hot 11 comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 1,080×2,408pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio and 500 nits of maximum brightness.

On the other hand, the Infinix Hot 11S sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,480 pixels) LTPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, and NEG Dinorex T2X-1 Glass protection.

Processor and storage

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The device has 64GB onboard storage which supports expansion up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. This allows users to have more space.

While the Hot 11S comes powered with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and the device has 64GB onboard memory that can be expanded up to 256GB through a dedicated microSD card slot.

Operating System

Both the smartphone run Android 11-based XOS 7.6 skin on top.

Camera

For photos and videos, the Infinix Hot 11 sports a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a quad-LED flash. At the front it has an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens and a dual-LED flash.

The Infinix Hot 11S, on the other hand, flaunts a a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/1.6 aperture lens, another 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and an AI-powered lens with a quad-LED flash. For selfies and video chats, the phone has an 8-megapixel AI selfie shooter with a dual-LED flash at the front.

Battery

Infinix Hot 11 packs a 5,200mAh battery with 10W charging support while the Hot 11S has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Connectivity Features

Both the Infinix Hot 11 and Inifinix Hot 11S comes with many connectivity features such as Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, and USB OTG. Onboard sensors include Ambient Light Sensor, G-Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Gyroscope, and E-Compass. Both the smartphones also have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Dimension

The Hot 11 measures 164.7×76.2×8.9mm and weighs 201 grams while the Hot 11S measures 168.9x77x8.82mm and weighs 205 grams.