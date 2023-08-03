Infinix GT 10 Pro with 108-Megapixel rear camera launched in India

Infinix GT 10 Pro has finally arrived in the Indian market on Thursday. The phone is mainly for gaming. The device is powered by a Dimensity 8050 SoC and has a back panel that is similar to that of the Nothing phone. The rear panel has a transparent effect, a mini LED light strip, and reflective hardware underneath.

The gaming phone comes with a vapour chamber for cooling and bypass charging feature. Check the price, availability, specification, and features of the device here.

Infinix GT 10 Pro specifications

Speaking about it’s hardware specifications, the dual SIM (Nano) Infinix GT 10 Pro has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED LTPS display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Tuv-certified display supports 360Hz touch sampling rate, 900 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of the DCIP colour gamut.

A MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC drives the smartphone. Paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB USF 3.1 of onboard storage, it will deliver smooth performance. The available RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB using additional unused storage.

The Infinix phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It comes with the company’s in-house bypass charging mode that is claimed to minimise overheating by up to 7 degrees Celsius during gaming sessions.

Infinix offers a double-axis linear motor and a 4,319mm square liquid vapour chamber for cooling during intense gaming hours. The mini LED indicator at the rear of the phone can be customised for different actions such for calls, notifications and messages.

It comes with stereo dual speakers powered by DTS audio technology and Hi-Res audio certification.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro features a triple rear camera unit, housing a 108-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel camera sensors. It has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.

On the software front, the device runs on Android 13 based XOS 13. Moreover, the company has confirmed it will receive an upgrade to Android 14 along with two years of security updates.

The other features of the Infinix GT 10 Pro include 5G, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, GPS, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac/x. It comes with a light sensor, e-compass, G-sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Further, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Infinix GT 10 Pro price in India, availability

The Infinix GT 10 Pro price in India is set at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will be available for sale in Cyber Black and Mirage Silver colour options starting today via Flipkart.

As an introductory offer, the ICICI and Kotak bank card holders can get an instant discount of Rs 2,000. Flipkart is providing six-month no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 3,334. The first 5,000 early-bird customers can get some extra gaming accessories with their purchase.