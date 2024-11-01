Indonesia bans the sale of Google Pixel smartphones in the country, know the reason here

Indonesia has banned the sale of Google Pixel smartphones in the country. This comes days after the ban of Apple iPhones 16 series devices in the country. This is due to the non-compliance of the manufacturer with the regulations set by the Indonesian government. Google has failed to meet 40 percent local content and this has resulted in the blocking of its units.

According to reports by local media outlet Kontan as many as 22,000 Pixels were already in the country through personal shipments or carry-on items, said the Ministry of Industry spokesperson after press briefing.

The 40% local content is required to be manufactured locally, developing software locally, or setting up R&D centres locally. Some analysts have mentioned that Indonesia is applying restrictive policies to obtain more investment from foreign companies. Smartphone manufacturers like Samsung and Xiaomi have already established local factories in order to meet the requirements set by the local government. The mandatory implementation of 40 percent local content is done by the Indonesian government in order to boost job creation, improve skill development, and boost the national economy.

Bangkok Post has reported that Cupertino giant Apple is already in talks with the Indonesian Industry Minister to discuss about its ban despite investing 1.5 trillion rupiah. Apparently, the amount fell short of 1.7 trillion rupiah.