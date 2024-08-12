Indian Govt warns Google Chrome Users about major security risk, Know details

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high severity warning for the Google Chrome users across the country. According to the Government cyber security agency, the vulnerabilities might affect millions of Chrome users. The high-severity rated warningt says, “multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome for desktop, which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.”

The security note states the issue is related to the uninitialized use in dawn, out of bounds read in WebTransport and insufficient data validation in dawn. An attacker can exploit these Chrome issues make you click on website links with malicious software that can bypass your device security and steal data.

Google Chrome Versions Affected By Security Issue

– Google Chrome versions prior to 127.0.6533.88/89 for Windows and Mac

– Google Chrome versions prior to 127.0.6533.88 for Linux

Chrome is available on Windows, Mac and even Linux platforms, and like most security alerts over the years, a large chunk of PC users need to be careful of opening mails and downloading from links.

To be safe, users must download the latest available software update for Google Chrome on whichever platform they are on. You can do this by heading over to the three-dot menu on Chrome – Settings – About – Update Chrome.

One of the biggest and dangerous security risks is bringing Apple and Google together so that they can fight the spy attack that has caused mayhem for over 15 years. Chrome and Safari browsers are used by billions across the globe and the security risk directly affects them as hackers are able to bypass their network security and gain unauthorised access to inflict big damage.

Security experts are calling it the 0.0.0.0 flaw that is linked to the IP address to your network. Hackers use this IP address to dupe the network into talking with each other and allow them to access any private network of a targeted identity which leaves their data and devices at major risk.

