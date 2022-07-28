Indian govt warns Apple Watch users of critical security flaw, Know details

The government of India has issued a warning to some Apple Watch users of a critical security flaw that can help hackers bypass security restrictions on the device. As per the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-in), Apple Watch models that are running older than 8.7 OS versions have multiple vulnerabilities. The organisation has given a high-severity warning to Apple Watch users.

As per CERT-in, the vulnerabilities found in the Apple Watch could give access to an attacker to execute arbitrary code and bypass security restrictions on any targeted Apple Watch. The vulnerabilities exist in Apple Watch due to buffer overflow in AppleAVD component and authorization issue in AppleMobileFileIntegrity component, reported CERT-in.

Apart from this, there are some more reason that explains why these vulnerabilities exist in Apple Watch. CERT-in said the reasons include “out-of-bounds write in Audio, ICU and WebKit component, type confusion in Multi-Touch component, multiple out of bounds write and memory corruption in GPU Drivers component, out of bounds read in Kernel component, and memory initialization in libxml2 component.”

The national organisation also revealed that a hacker can easily exploit these vulnerabilities by sending a specially made request. After exploiting these vulnerabilities, the hackers execute the arbitrary code and bypass the security restrictions more easily.

Also Read: Android 12 update: OnePlus Nord CE gets stable OxygenOS 12