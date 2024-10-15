Indian govt issues high-risk warning for Google Chrome, Android users, Update your device to stay safe

The Indian government has issued a high-risk warning for Google Chrome and Android about serious security problems. These issues, found by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), could allow hackers to take control of devices.

The vulnerabilities affect many versions of both Chrome and Android, which means millions of devices are at risk. Hackers can use these security flaws to steal data or take control of your device if you visit certain dangerous websites or use harmful apps.

For Google Chrome, the issues are in older versions of the browser. Hackers can exploit these problems if users visit a harmful website, potentially allowing them to steal information or install malware. For Android, the vulnerabilities affect several parts of the system, including key components from MediaTek and Qualcomm, which could allow hackers to take control of the device.

Which versions are affected?

– Google Chrome: Any version older than 129.0.6668.100 for Windows and Mac, and 129.0.6668.89 for Linux, is affected.

– Android: The affected versions include Android 12, 12L, 13, 14, and 15.

What should users do?

CERT-In advises all users to update their devices to stay safe. Google has released updates for Chrome, so users should make sure they are using the latest version. You can check for updates by going to the “About” section in Chrome settings.

For Android users, Google is also releasing security patches. Users should regularly check for system updates in their device settings and install them as soon as they become available.