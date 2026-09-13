India to get OnePlus 16r as next flagship model, to miss out on OnePlus 16

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OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 16 smartphone soon. Ahead of it’s launch, a tipster has suggested that OnePlus might not launch the upcoming OnePlus 16 in India.

According to a new rumor from a tipster on X, the OnePlus 16R will be the brand’s next flagship in the country, not the OnePlus 16. Then the brand will launch new Nord series and N series devices as it’s product offering in the country.

Media reports pointed out that the company has introduced many new flagship series device as well as an R-series model in the country in recent years. But, they are equipped with lesser chipset and cameras and a big battery.

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So, it is being rumoured that the the upcoming OnePlus device might not feature the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. That means, there will be no OnePlus 16, instead we will get the 16R which will presumably use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or the non-Elite Snapdragon 8 Gen 6, if that ever appears.

This wouldn’t surprise us, following OnePlus’ recent decision to exit the European and North American markets completely. It would be one more step in its strategy to focus primarily on China, at least at the high-end.

Some past rumors also claimed it would exit the Indian market at some point in the future, but that hasn’t been confirmed in any way yet.