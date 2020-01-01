India leads porn consumption on smartphones in 2019

New Delhi: As smartphone penetration increases by leaps and bounds in India, porn consumption has reached its zenith too. A new report has revealed that in India, 89 per cent people watched porn via mobile devices in 2019 — up three per cent from 2017 when the figure already touched 86 per cent.

Overall, three in four people are watching porn on their mobiles globally – meaning the devices like desktops and laptops have become secondary choices for them to watch porn, according to adult entertainment site Pornhub.

The site witnessed its share of mobile traffic reached 77 per cent globally in 2019 — 10 per cent rise from the prior year.

The US was second, with 81 per cent and Brazil third, with 79 per cent.

Seventy per cent people in Japan logged into Pornhub from their smartphones while the UK saw 74 per cent people watching porn on mobiles.

In 2013, mobile traffic accounted for just 40 per cent of Pornhub traffic, revealed its annual ‘Year in Review’ report. The porn watching on mobile trend was seen across major Pornhub markets.

The rising porn consumption on smartphones in India is owing to cheaper data plans along with a significant price drop in high-end smartphones that have made Internet surfing easy for over 450 million smartphone users in India.

India has the world’s highest data usage per smartphone at an average of 9.8GB per month that will double to 18GB by 2024, according to Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson.

The ongoing digital transformation in the country is expected to increase India’s total Internet user base to 829 million by 2021.

The adult entertainment site has also released data on how people access its portal from various Android operating systems.

In 2019, 48 per cent of its Android traffic on its website came from Pie (last year’s major update from Google), 23 per cent from Oreo (2017’s update), and 12 per cent from Nougat (2016’s update).

Another noticeable statistic is that Android usage has decreased while iOS has increased, making iOS the most used mobile operating system for browsing Pornhub. The latest iOS 13 version is used 71 per cent times.

Overall, the adult streaming service revealed that iOS accounted for 52.8 per cent of all mobile traffic in 2019 while Android accounted for 46.6 per cent of traffic this year.

Surprisingly, according to mobile analytics site App Annie, not one of the 100 most downloaded free or paid apps is for pornography as people are still using browsers to watch pornography.