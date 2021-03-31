Important Hidden Features On WhatsApp Which Users Should Know About
WhatsApp is perhaps one of the most common messaging platforms in the present times. According to sources, the app has more than 2 billion users across the globe and 340 million in India. It is noteworthy to mention that India is the biggest market for WhatsApp across the globe. On a daily basis, lots of information is exchanged over the platform. However, there are many users who are not fully aware about some of the important features available on WhatsApp.
Here are a few important features which users should have knowledge about:
- Self-destructing messages- Upon activating this feature, the particular chat with a person will disappear after a certain interval of time. In order to activate the feature follow the steps Tap on the name of contact> Select the Messages option> Turn on Temporary Messages
- Check the time your message was read- You might be quite acquainted with the blue ticks and grey ticks. Blue ticks mean your message was read and grey mean your message was delivered. However to check further about the exact time the messages were read follow these steps press the text> select info from three dot menu. Now you will be able to see the time sent, received and read.
- Changing the format of your text- Many of you might not know that WhatsApp allows the users to change their font to bold, italics or even cursive. In order to make text bold use * on each side of your text. In order to make font in italics use _ on each side of the font. To cross something use ~ on both the sides.
- Stop media auto-download feature- Constant flow of downloaded media from WhatsApp can unnecessarily reduce the storage of your device. In order to deactivate the feature Go to Settings> Select chats> Deactivate ‘visibility of multimedia files’.
- Know about your favourite contact person- In order to check your most favourite contact on WhatsApp Go to Settings> Storage data> Storage usage
- Check your voice notes before sending them- Are you the one who is not sure about the audio voice note which you sent recently. If yes, then this trick is for you. Start recording your audio, when you wish to stop the recording don’t press the stop button. Quickly exit the app and then reopen the message. The recorded audio file will be there in the message. Hence you will have an option to listen, send or delete the message.
- Personalizing notifications- If you want to assign a special tone to a notification from a particular contact these are the steps you should follow Click on contact’s name> Check personalized tone> Select the tone of your choice.
- Marking ‘unread’ conversation- If you think that you will probably respond to a message after few working days then follow the following options Click on chat > mark as unread
- Deactivate ‘last seen’ on WhatsApp- If you are a person who is bit concerned about your privacy, this trick might come handy. In order to deactivate your ‘last seen’ follow the steps open settings> select account>privacy> last seen
- Changing background- In order to change the background of your chat follow the steps settings> chats> wallpaper. In order to change the theme follow the steps settings> chats> theme.
- Highlighting texts in messages- In order to highlight the a particular text message press and hold the message> press star
- Interested to be a Beta tester for WhatsApp- If you are interested to become a beta tester for WhatsApp. By becoming the beta tester for WhatsApp you can access upcoming features of the application. In order to be a Beta tester, check the following link