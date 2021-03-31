WhatsApp is perhaps one of the most common messaging platforms in the present times. According to sources, the app has more than 2 billion users across the globe and 340 million in India. It is noteworthy to mention that India is the biggest market for WhatsApp across the globe. On a daily basis, lots of information is exchanged over the platform. However, there are many users who are not fully aware about some of the important features available on WhatsApp.

Here are a few important features which users should have knowledge about:

Self-destructing messages- Upon activating this feature, the particular chat with a person will disappear after a certain interval of time. In order to activate the feature follow the steps Tap on the name of contact> Select the Messages option> Turn on Temporary Messages

Check the time your message was read- You might be quite acquainted with the blue ticks and grey ticks. Blue ticks mean your message was read and grey mean your message was delivered. However to check further about the exact time the messages were read follow these steps press the text> select info from three dot menu . Now you will be able to see the time sent, received and read.

. Now you will be able to see the time sent, received and read. Changing the format of your text- Many of you might not know that WhatsApp allows the users to change their font to bold, italics or even cursive. In order to make text bold use * on each side of your text. In order to make font in italics use _ on each side of the font. To cross something use ~ on both the sides.

Stop media auto-download feature- Constant flow of downloaded media from WhatsApp can unnecessarily reduce the storage of your device. In order to deactivate the feature Go to Settings> Select chats> Deactivate ‘visibility of multimedia files’.