Important details about Vivo Y300 launch revealed, check details about it

Vivo has teased about the launch details of the Vivo Y300 for the Indian market. The Vivo Y300 launch will be taking place on November 21 at 12pm IST. For those who are unknown, the Vivo Y300 Pro as well as the Y300 Plus has been introduced earlier and the Y300 is the vanilla model.

According to the teaser revealed by Vivo India, we now have an idea about the design and colour option. However it seems that the Vivo Y300 will be a version of the Indonesian Vivo V40 Lite which launched few months back.

If the Vivo Y300 is the rebranded version of Vivo V40 Lite, the specs should be similar. The device is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. The RAM configuration is up to 12GB while the storage is 512GB. In terms of OS, the device is likely to have an Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. The display of the smartphone is 6.67” FullHD+ AMOLED. The refresh rate of the display is 120Hz. In terms of security, we have a fingerprint scanner under the display. In terms of battery, the device gets a 5000 mAh battery under the hood. The charging support offered is 80W.

In terms of camera, the device offers a double rear camera setup along with a punch-hole display camera. The rear cameras are 50MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide camera. The selfie camera is a 32MP selfie camera. The device also gets IP64 rating.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Might Launch In January 2025