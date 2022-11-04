Impact of Elon Musk’s 12 hour rule, Employee found sleeping on floor

Twitter employees are facing a hard time as they are facing lay offs or to work for 12 hours a day. The employees are working extra hard to meet Elong Musk’s hectic deadlines. Some employees are now even sleeping in their offices in order to meet deadlines.

An image of a Twitter manager sleeping on the office floor is going viral on the internet. The picture was shared by a Twitter employee Evan Jones, who works as a product manager for Twitter Spaces.

The image shows Twitter’s director of product management Esther Crawford wrapped in a sleeping bag and an eye mask, sleeping on the floor behind a table and some chairs.

Evan Jones shared the image with the caption, “When you need something from your boss at Elon twitter.” Ms Crawford retweeted the photo with the caption, “When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork.”

The tweet had gone viral on the micro-blogging platform. People started to discuss about the hectic office life of Twitter employees. So, Ms Crawford clarified the matter and wrote that “Since some people are losing their minds I’ll explain: doing hard things requires sacrifice (time, energy, etc).I have teammates around the world who are putting in the effort to bring something new to life so it’s important to me to show up for them & keep the team unblocked.”

Crawford also said that since she is working with amazingly talented & ambitious people in Twitter. They are giving it their all as they had less than 1 week to achieve a historic business & cultural transition. All employees in various departments including product, design, eng, legal, finance, marketing, etc are working hard.

“We are #OneTeam and we use the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWork to show it, which is why I retweeted with #SleepWhereYouWork – a cheeky nod to fellow Tweeps. We’ve been in the midst of a crazy public acquisition for months but we keep going & I’m so proud of our strength & resilience,” she added.

As per reports, Twitter employees have been told to work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week by their managers in order to meet the various deadlines made after Elon Musk took over the social media platform.

Elon Musk is reportedly planning to lay off a quarter of Twitter workforce as part of what is expected to be the first round of layoffs.