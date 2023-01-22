IIT-Madras backed firm builds India’s first indigenous operating system BharOS

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in a conference held recently, announced BharOS – a new mobile operating system focused on privacy and security. It was stated that this Indigenous Mobile Operating System, developed by JandK Operations Private Limited (JandKops), which has been incubated by IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, a Section 8 Company established by IIT Madras, will benefit India’s 100 crore mobile phone users while providing a secure environment for them.

The foundation is supported by the government’s Department of Science and Technology (DST) as part of its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NMICPS).

The goal of IIT Madras backed BharOS mobile operating system, according to its creators, is to provide consumers greater freedom, power, and flexibility, which can only be modified according to their needs. The technology claims to completely change how users perceive security and privacy on mobile devices.

This mobile OS comes with no pre-loaded apps. Contrary to Android, where OEMs supply the phone with some native and default Google apps, customers will receive the majority of the storage capacity. One won’t be compelled to use apps they may not be familiar with or confident with if they use BharOS.

You will be able to receive Native Over the Air (NOTA) patches, just as Android smartphones. The NOTA upgrades, according to the developers, are downloaded and installed on the device without the need for user intervention.

The OS will also give users access to reliable applications from Organization Specific Private App Store Services (PASS). According to the makers, PASS offers access to a vetted selection of apps that have undergone rigorous testing and adhere to the organization’s privacy and security criteria. Users can therefore feel secure knowing that the programmes they download are secure. “They are safe to use and have been tested for any potential security vulnerabilities or privacy concerns.”

It is to be noted that BharOS will only be available to particular institutions, “whose users handle sensitive information that requires confidential communication over restricted apps on mobile.”

Details about notification settings, battery monitoring, home screen widgets, and privacy options are not yet revealed.