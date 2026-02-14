Hyundai Verna Facelift spotted testing, interiors leaked

Advertisement

Hyundai is working on the Hyundai Verna facelift, which has been spied testing on one many occasions. The fresh spy images taken from the leaked video have leaked the interior of the facelift version of the Verna.

The spy images have suggested the latest facelifted Verna will continue to sport similar interior design as the recently updated Venue. The Verna facelift was spied sporting dual digital screens, and a new steering with dotted Hyundai logo. It also seems to have red stitching on the upholstery which features a dual-tone shade. It also have a new face, wheels, as seen in the leaked video.

The facelifted Verna will be powered by the automaker’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 158bhp and 253Nm. This motor comes paired with a seven-speed DCT.

The sedan segment will undergo upgrades within the next 12 months, and it looks like the right time for Hyundai to upgrade the Verna.

The Verna will compete against the likes of the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and the Honda City.

