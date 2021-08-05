Hurry Up! Samsung Galaxy F62 gets a massive discount of Rs 6,000, Know details about the offer

Are you planning to purchase a mid-range smartphone but confused about the choice of the device. Well, Samsung is offering a price drop of Rs 6,000 on one of its bestselling midrange smartphone F62. The Samsung Galaxy F62 which was earlier priced at Rs 23,999 is currently available at Rs 17,999, and is available at Flipkart.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 is one of the few smartphones which packs a 7,000mAh battery along with a powerful Exynos 9825 SoC. The best part of the device is performance along with a long lasting battery backup.

Some of the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F62 are as follows:

Display: The F62 features a 6.7-inch full HD+ display with 1080×2400 resolution. The device gets an Infinity-O Display with an aspect ratio of 20:9

Processor: An Exynos 9825 processor powers the device for everyday purposes as well as for gaming and other heavy activities.

Camera: The device packs a quad camera setup of 64MPprimary camera, 12 MP secondary camera and a pair of 5MP cameras. One of the 5MP cameras is a macro lens while other is a 5MP camera depth sensor.

Storage: In terms of storage the Samsung Galaxy F62 gets an internal storage of 128GB, while the storage can be expanded via microSD card up to 1TB. The device is available in 6GB/ 8GB RAM variants.

Connectivity options: The key connectivity options offered in the device are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5 and USB Type C port for charging as well as data transfer. The device also gets 3.5mm jack along with NFC support

Battery and charging: The device gets a massive 7,000mAh battery with a support for 25W fast charging. The device is also capable of reverse charging another smartphone.

While the 6GB RAM variant is available at Rs 17,999, the 8GB RAM variant is available at Rs 19,999. Both the devices are available on e-commerce platform Flipkart. Depending on your budget, you can opt for any one of the two smartphones.