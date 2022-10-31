Hurry Up! Get massive discount up to Rs 41,000 on this flagship device of OnePlus

If you are planning to purchase a flagship Android device in the near future you can opt for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The device gets discount up to Rs 41,000 if you purchase it on Amazon. The discount that is available on the smartphone includes bank offer as well as exchange benefits. Users have to use the offers carefully in order to get the discount benefits.

Details about the discount

OnePlus 10 Pro costs Rs 61,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB Storage) on Amazon. Users get an exchange benefit up to Rs 35,000 on the device. On the other hand, users will get extra Rs 6,000 instant discount on selected bank cards. This means a total discount of up to Rs 41,000 is available on OnePlus 10 Pro. However, users should keep it in mind that the amount of discount varies from one device to another (in case of exchange).

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch curved LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate. A powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC processor (4 nm) will be present under the hood. It will be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the device will feature a Hasselblad triple camera setup at the back and a selfie camera at the front. The back camera setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony primary sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, the handset has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The video qualities supported on the smartphone are [email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W Supervooc fast charging support. The device can be fully charged in just 32 minutes, claimed OnePlus. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C 3.1.

The smartphone offers OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box instead of Android 12-based ColorOS 12 which was present in the Chinese version. The company offers 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates on the device.