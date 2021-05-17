If you willing to purchase a smartphone but are waiting for a discounts, then you have a reason to cheer up. The Flipkart Electronics Sale is live and will continue till May 21, 2021. Customers can avail great discounts on smartphones from well-known brands like Realme, Samsung, Motorola etc.

Some of the smartphones which the customers can check out are listed below:

Moto G10 Power

The Moto G10 Power gets cheaper by Rs 2000 against its earlier price. Customers can purchase the device at Rs 8,999. The Moto G10 Power packs a 6000 mAh battery along with a 48MP quad camera setup.

Realme X7 Pro 5G

The Realme X7 Pro 5G is available at Rs 26,999 and will be quite handy for mobile gamers. The device is capable of running heavy games and is a delight for the gamers.

Realme X7 5G

The Realme X7 5G is offered at a discounted price of Rs 17,999 during the Flipkart Electronics Sale.

Samsung Galaxy F62

This Samsung Galaxy F62 mid-range smartphone is available at Rs 17,999. The smartphone is a mobile gamers’ delight as it packs 7,000mAh battery along with Exynos 9825 processor.

Realme X50 Pro 5G

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is available for Rs 24,999 during the Flipkart Electronics Sale. This smartphone features a Snapdragon 865 processor, 65W fast charging and a 90Hz display. If you are a looking for high end Snapdragon processor, then you might want to get your hands on this device.