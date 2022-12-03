Hurry! Get Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at less than Rs 50,000 on Flipkart

Flipkart is currently offering great discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G smartphone. Users will be able to get the smartphone at less than Rs 50,000 if they apply proper offers in the deal. The details of the deal are mentioned below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deal

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) has a selling price of Rs 69,999 on Flipkart. Users get 27 percent or Rs 26,000 discount on the original price of the device (i.e. Rs 95,999). Users who want to exchange their old smartphones while purchasing the new device can get an exchange benefit up to Rs 17,500. On the other hand, users can get 5% cashback (Rs 3113) on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. This means that the final price of the smartphone will be less than Rs 50,000.

Users should keep in mind that the exchange rate of the smartphone might differ from device to device. We tried to exchange our old OnePlus 7 Pro and got a discount of Rs 7,750.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G gets 6.7 inch Full HD+ display (2640 x 1080 Pixels) with 8 GB RAM with 128GB ROM. The rear camera on the device is a dual 12MP setup. On the other hand the front camera is a 10MP shooter. The smartphone offers dual SIMs and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core processor. The battery capacity of the smartphone is 3300 mAh.

Connectivity features on the smartphone are 5G/ 4G/ 3G network, Bluetooth v5.0, USB connectivity, Google Maps, GPS and many more. The sensors on the device are Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor etc.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip4 5G

The Z Flip 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) currently has a starting price of Rs 89,999 on Flipkart. Users get an exchange benefit of up to Rs 24,500 on the device.