Huawei Mate X2
Huawei working on Mate X2 with inward folding display

By IANS

Beijing: Huawei is reportedly planning to launch the second-generation foldable smartphone Huawei Mate X2 with an inward folding display by the end of this year.

According to GizmoChina, the upcoming Huawei foldable smartphone will feature an inward folding display just like Samsung Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Meanwhile, Ross Young, the founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) also claimed the Chinese telecom giant will source panels from Samsung Display and BOE.

Earlier, Huawei filed a patent for smartphones with an under-display selfie camera. The Chinese tech giant filed two patents back in 2019 that has finally been published by the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Office).

The patents also reveal that the phone will not have volume buttons, just like the Mate 30 Pro. Users will have to use a virtual slider to control the volume.

The front of the devices is shown to be bezel-less and with no notches of any kind to hold a selfie camera, while there is no visible mechanism for a pop-up camera.

