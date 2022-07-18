Huawei set to launch HarmonyOS 3 on July 27

Beijing: Chinese conglomerate Huawei, hit hard by the US sanctions, on Monday said it will launch its proprietary operating system (OS) HarmonyOS 3 on July 27, as the country aims to cut its dependency on foreign software.

The Shenzhen-based telecom giant announced to launch its updated alternative to Google Android OS on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo.

The company did not elaborate on the features of the new system, reports South China Morning Post.

Huawei released its HarmonyOS 2 for variety of products in September 2020.

As of now, the Huawei HarmonyOS is available in China, across multiple different devices. This includes smartphones, smart home appliances and more.

By the end of last year, 220 million Huawei devices were equipped with HarmonyOS.

Android still remains the world’s most popular mobile operating system, commanding a 72 per cent share of the global market as of July, according to data from StatCounter.

The company first unveiled the OS back in 2019 during its Huawei Developer Conference, emphasising its cross-platform functionalities.

HarmonyOS 2.0 was later officially announced, with several improvements along with an extension of the list of devices that support the OS.

Huawei Technologies reported a 28.5 per cent dip in its revenue last year, along with a sharp downfall in its smartphone business.

Despite a revenue decline in 2021, “our ability to make a profit and generate cash flows is increasing, and we are more capable of dealing with uncertainty”, said Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s CFO.

The company said it is “readjusting” its business portfolio to tap new digital and 5G opportunities.

Huawei said it continues to see steady sales growth in smart wearables, smart screens, true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, and Huawei Mobile Services (HMS).