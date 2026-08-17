Huawei upcoming launch event to be held on September 2

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Huawei is scheduled to hold it’s next product launch event on September 2 in Munich, Germany. The company has made a tagline of “Chase the wild” as it’s keynote for the upcoming launch event.

The company is expected to unveil it’s latest products including smartwatches at the event.

According to reports, the recently launched Watch GT 7 series, which made it’s debut in China, could be introduced into the global markets at the event. The Huawei Watch GT 7 series includes the Watch GT 7 and GT 7 Pro.

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Huawei might also introduced new wireless earbuds alongside its smartwatches as it has done this before.

Meanwhile, Huawei is reportedly planning to return to the Indian market after it stopped launching products in the country some years back in 2020. A Flipkart landing page reportedly hints that the brand is getting ready to launch an tablet in the market.

A leak report on X stated that a new Huawei teaser was spotted on Flipkart. The teaser banner says “Handy All-rounder” tagline. The page also says “Coming Soon only on Flipkart.” The poster contains images of a device, which is suspected to be a tablet. The silhouette in the teaser looks very similar to the MatePad 11.5 that Huawei already sells in global markets.