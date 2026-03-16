Huawei returning to India? tablet reportedly teased on Flipkart

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Huawei is reportedly planning to return to the Indian market after it stopped launching products in the country some years back in 2020. A Flipkart landing page reportedly hints that the brand is getting ready to launch an tablet in the market.

A leak report on X stated that a new Huawei teaser was spotted on Flipkart. This teaser has hinted towards the brand’s return to India after it has largely stayed away from since the 2020 sanctions. The teaser banner says “Handy All-rounder” tagline. The page also says “Coming Soon only on Flipkart.” The poster contains images of a device, which is suspected to be a tablet.

The silhouette in the teaser looks very similar to the MatePad 11.5 that Huawei already sells in global markets. That’s led to early speculation that India could be getting a version of this same device, or something closely related, to mark Huawei’s comeback. Flipkart has even set up a dedicated Huawei brand page that simply thanks visitors and says “Launching soon,” but stops short of revealing a name, price or launch date.

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If this turns out to be a MatePad 11.5, here’s what we can expect. Globally, the lineup targets students, casual creators and people who want a big screen for watching content and light work. There’s an 11.5-inch LCD screen with a sharp 2K+ resolution and a fast refresh rate, a slim metal body weighing around 500 gms, and a large 10,000 mAh-class battery paired with fast charging. Cameras tend to be basic on these tablets, good enough for video calls and document scans, but not a reason to buy the device on their own.

The price band that Huawei may launch the product in is quite competitive already. In India, the Rs 20,000 – Rs 30,000 tablet segment is filled with options from Xiaomi, Samsung, Lenovo, OnePlus and others. Xiaomi and Lenovo rely on value-for-money specs, Samsung banks on brand trust and a relatively polished software experience, and OnePlus is trying to blend performance with design flair. Huawei will have to do more than just match the spec sheet, with sharp pricing, launch offers, or tighter integration with its ecosystem of wearables and accessories to stand out.

Notably, Huawei never vanished completely from India. Its smartwatches have continued to sell on e-commerce platforms, even as its phone business slowed down because of global restrictions and the lack of Google services post 2020. A tablet-led return via Flipkart fits a quieter, low-risk strategy – starting with a category that doesn’t attract much regulatory or political scrutiny, testing the waters, and building from there.

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