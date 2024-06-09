Huawei MatePad SE 11 makes its debut, Check the features here

The Huawei MatePad SE 11 tablet has been unveiled by the company. This tablet is the successor of the original MatePad SE which was launched in 2022. The device offered good specifications on a budget. The device comes with the support of a stylus.

Specifications

The Huawei MatePad SE 11 offers a diagonal display of 11 inches. The display is LCD type FullHD+ resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The aspect ratio is 16:10 while the screen to body ratio of 16:10. The bezels have become thinner while the peak brightness is 400 nits. The contrast ratio is 1400:1 while there is a presence of 16.7 million colors. There is 100% coverage of the sRGB color space and special eBook mode for reading.

Dimensions of the tablet are 252.3 x 163.8 x 6.9mm while the weight is 475 grams. The tablet gets a metal body while the available colour options are Crystal Blue and Nebula Gray. The device is powered by a Kirin 710A or a Snapdragon 680 chipset. The Operating System on the device is HarmonyOS 2.0 and it features multi-window, multi-screen collaboration, seamless data transfer and screen sharing. The chipset is paired with 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage while the RAM options are 4GB, 6GB and 8GB.

The battery on the device is a 7700 mAh battery and it supports 22.5W charging. The other important features on the device include Huawei Histen 9.0 audio system, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1 and a Type-C port with Host/OTG support. Speaking about the camera, we get 8MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera. The stylus that is offered in the MatePad SE 11 can be used for writing, drawing as well as note-taking.

The company has not revealed any pricing details of the tablet till date.

Also Read: YouTube Music Rolls Out Swipe Gesture For Song Navigation On IOS