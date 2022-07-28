Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 launched with 12th Gen Intel Core, Check price, specs

Huawei has unveiled the latest MateBook X Pro 2022 with 12th Gen Intel Core processor globally on Wednesday. It flaunts a durable skin-soothing metallic body that is said to be corrosion-resistant. This new notebook comes with a 14.2-inch 3K touchscreen with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz.

The company has also launched a Premium Edition of this notebook that features a magnetically-controlled nano optical layer on the display. It helps to reduce light reflection on the screen by 90 percent.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 price, availability

The new Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 is currently available in China in four colour options — Brocade White, Bright Moon Silver, Ink Blue, and Space Gray. The latest Huawei notebook is priced at CNY 8,999 (around Rs 1,07,000) for the model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It also comes in a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-powered variants with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage that is priced at CNY 9,999 (around Rs 1,20,000) and a 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model that costs CNY 10,999 (around Rs 1,30,000), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 Premium Edition only features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and has a price tag of CNY 11,999 (around Rs 1,42,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model and CNY 12,999 (around Rs 1,55,000) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 specifications, features

This notebook from Huawei comes equipped with a 14.2-inch LTPS 10-point multi-touch touchscreen with a 3,120×2,080 pixels resolution. The screen also supports a 60Hz/ 90Hz refresh rate, and has 500 nits of maximum brightness.

Like we mentioned earlier, the Premium Edition of Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 with 12th Gen Intel Core has a magnetically-controlled nano optical layer on the display that reduces screen reflection by up to 60 percent. This is claimed to be the first laptop in the world to have the TÜV Eye Comfort 3.0 certification.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 (12th Gen Intel Core) has also a Intel Evo certification. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. It is set up with triple air intakes and a Dual Shark Fin fan along with high-performance VC heat dissipation modules that improves heat dissipation efficiency.

It packs a 60Wh battery that supports 90W USB Type-C fast charging. The notebook weighs 1.38kg and the Premium Edition weighs 1.26kg. For connectivity, it has a dual-antenna broadband Wi-Fi 6E network adapter. It also has Bluetooth v5.2 technology support, Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm headset jack.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 (12th Gen Intel Core) features a full-size backlit chicklet keyboard and a touchpad that supports multi-touch and gesture controls. It also sports an HD webcam and a power button with a fingerprint sensor. It also comes equipped with six speakers and four microphones.

