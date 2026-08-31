Huawei Mate XT 2 to launch on Sep 7, pre-orders open

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Huawei recently teased the design of its upcoming Mate XT 2 tri-folding smartphone in a video. The company has now opened pre-orders for the foldable in China, while also revealing its available color and storage options.

The Huawei Mate XT 2, which is set to go official in China on September 7, will be available in Dark Black, Pure White, and Jin Purple (translated from Chinese) color options.

The foldable will be offered in 16GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB configurations.

Huawei will also offer a privacy matte display variant with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Meanwhile, a top-end 16GB/2TB configuration will come bundled with a stylus.

Alongside revealing the Mate XT 2’s color and storage options, Huawei has also provided a look at the upcoming foldable from all angles.

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The Mate XT 2 features an octagonal rear camera module, similar to the one found on the original Mate XT.

Unlike the original Mate XT and Mate XTs, Huawei’s upcoming tri-folding phone features an inward-folding design and a cover screen.

Huawei has also released another video highlighting the Mate XT 2’s features and functionality.

The Huawei Mate XT 2 is expected to be powered by the Kirin 9050 Pro chipset and pack a 6,000mAh battery. It’s also said to offer a Mate X7-like rear camera setup.