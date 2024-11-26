Huawei Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro smartphones launched for the China market, know details

Huawei has launched the Mate 70, Mate 70 pro smartphones in China at an event in Beijing. Both the devices offer IP-69 rated protection against pressurised water jets and offer a list of attractive features.

The Mate 70 packs a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display that offers FHD+ resolution. There is a variable refresh rate 1-120Hz offered on it. The Mate 70 Pro gets a screen of 6.9 inches and offers a FHD+ resolution. There is a variable refresh rate on the motorcycle. Both the devices offer 2500 nits of peak brightness and second generation Kunlun Glass.

In terms of camera, the Mate 70 offers single 13MP ultra-wide-angle selfie camera while the Pro version offers a 3D Depth camera. Something surprising that both the devices offer are fingerprint scanners embedded in the power button. The button also offers smart controls that include flash, AI assistant or triggering mute mode.

There is a 50MP primary camera along with OIS. The devices do offer 40MP ultrawide lens. Mate 70 gets 12MP periscope leans with 5.5x optical zoom, while the Pro model gets 48MP sensor with 4x optical zoom. The color accuracy is more than the previous Mate 70 devices.

Even though Huawei has not revealed about the processor of the device, reports have revealed that the device gets Kirin 9100. The SoC is a 6nm SoC and offers a Cortex-X1 prime core that is clocked at 2.67GHz. The devices pack HarmonyOS 4.3.

In terms of battery, the Mate 70 offers 5,300 mAh battery with 66W wired charging. On the other hand, the Mate 70 Pro offers 5,500 mAh battery with 100W wired charging.

The Mate 70 and the Mate 70 Pro are offered in Spruce Green, Hyacinth Purple, Snow White, and Obsidian Black colors. In terms of price, the Mate 70’s base variant costs CNY 5499 (Rs 64,039 approx.). On the other hand, the Mate 70 Pro’s base variant costs CNY 6499 (Rs 75,685 approx.).