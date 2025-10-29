Huawei Mate 70 Air poster reveals design, key specs out

Advertisement

Huawei is expected to launch the Mate 70 Air as it’s upcoming smartphone offering in the market as early as next month. The Huawei Mate 70 Air will make it’s debut in the Chinese market soon. Ahead of it’s launch, the device has been spotted in an online listing last week.

Now, an offline poster advertising has revealed the design of the Mate 70 Air. The poster shows the device in a warped fashion. However, don’t be mistaken, the phone isn’t curved like that.

The Mate 70 Air is just over 6mm thick and allegedly comes with a 6.9-inch “1.5K” screen, up to 16GB of RAM, and a main camera with a 1/1.3″ type sensor. It also features a physical SIM card slot, and will run HarmonyOS 5.1 when it launches. It will be offered in black, white, and gold.

Motorola recently introduced the X70 Air, which marked it’s entry into the slim smartphone market. The company plans to launch the X70 Air as Edge 70 in the international market.

