Huawei Mate 70 Air launched, offers massive 6500mAh battery with Kirin processors

The Huawei Mate 70 Air has been launched in China and the device is powered by a massive 6500mAh battery, reported Gadgets360. However the device gets a thickness of 6.6mm. The device is powered by Kirin processors and gets RAM up to 16GB. The on-board storage is up to 512GB and it is available for pre-order in three colour options.

Specifications

The Huawei Mate 70 Air gets a 7-inch Full-HD+ (1320×2760 pixels) AMOLED display with refresh rate of up to 300Hz. The device with 16GB RAM gets Kirin 9020A chipset while the 12GB RAM gets Kirin 9020B chipset. The storage on both the devices gets up to 512GB of internal storage.

When it comes to camera specifications, the gets 10.7-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie camera. Primary camera of the device is 50-megapixel (f/1.8) while telephoto camera is 12-megapixel (f/2.4). The ultrawide camera is 8-megapixel (f/2.2). The main and telephoto cameras get optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Connectivity wise, the Huawei Mate 70 Air gets Bluetooth,Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C, Galileo, NavIC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, and BeiDou.

The device gets 6500mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. There is no wireless charging on the device. Dimensions wise the device measures 165×81.5×6.6mm. The device gets weight of 208g.