Huawei likely to introduce tri-fold smartphone on September 10

Huawei is expected to introduce a tri-fold smartphone soon and according to the latest teaser we know when the launch might take place. The company has scheduled a grand ceremony for September 10 and it will reveal new products on this date. A poster that is teased by the company has revealed that they will reveal a device with two opposing hinges.

The device which has two opposing hinges is a triple-fold device and the smartphone will be official this September (as promised by the CEO). The company had posted another teaser that revealed a new version of the Aito M9 electric vehicle. This version gets five seats instead of six. It is also expected that the company will reveal Watch GT 5 as well as Watch D2.

The tri-fold device has been kept under wraps and there is not much that we know about it (apart from the fact that it has a Z fold). As the leaks and rumours about the device are under wraps, we can assume that the company is still working on it and at the event we will only see a product demo.

On the other hand, the Aito M9 electric vehicle is expected to be the version similar to the launched version. However, it is expected to have a five-seat configuration. For those who are unknown, the flagship SUV is jointly manufactured by Huawei and Seres. Huawei offers harmonyOS on the dashboard of the EV while the voice assistant is Celia.

