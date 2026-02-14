Huawei Band 11 Pro leaks ahead of launch

Advertisement

Huawei is reportedly planning to launch new smartwatches this month. The new wearable are expected to be Huawei Band 11 Pro. Ahead of the launch of the Huawei Band 11 Pro, official looking images of the smartwatch has been leaked.

According to reports, Huawei Band 11 Pro was seen inside the Huawei Smart Life app. The wearable was seen with a refined look compared to it’s predecessor-the Band 10. It features a curved screen and a metal casing with rounded corners.

The Band 11 Pro was spotted in two color options – a bright green braided strap and another light blue option with a silicone strap. There are no specs details about the Band 11 Pro for now, but we should be getting more details in the days leading up to February 26.