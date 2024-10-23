HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 2-in-1 next-gen AI PC launched in India, Check price, specs

PC maker HP has launched the OmniBook Ultra Flip in India. The laptop is the brand’s first 2-in-1 next-gen AI PC. The company claims it is tailored for young freelancers and creators by helping them in enhancing their content creation and productivity. The AI PC is equipped with Intel’s Lunar Lake processors and a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). The dedicated NPU with up to 48 TOPs of AI performance makes it a Copilot+ PC, which also enables users to run AI applications locally on the device.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip Price

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip is available for purchase for a starting price of Rs 1,81,999. Customers can buy it via multiple offline and online channels. It comes in Ultra 7 and Ultra 9 models. HP is also offering a complimentary Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premier Elements (PEPE) worth Rs 9,999 for free on every purchase until October 31.

Specifications

HP claims the OmniBook Ultra Flip AI PC will help creators in creating, editing, and sketching. It can be used as a laptop as well as a tablet as per their need. Moreover, it has a high-resolution colour-accurate 2.8K OLED display. It also features a trackpad with a haptic touchpad.

Designed for versatility, the OmniBook Ultra Flip also features a 9MP AI camera, and offers up to 21 hours of battery life. It offers advanced video editing, graphic design, and virtual collaboration tools, all backed by HP Wolf Security for data protection.

“Freelancers and creators need power, flexibility, and security in their devices to keep up with their lifestyle. The OmniBook Ultra Flip delivers on all fronts, blending AI capabilities with top-tier performance and security,” said Vineet Gehani, Senior Director of Personal Systems at HP India.