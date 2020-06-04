HP India 3D prints 1.2 lakh ventilator parts in 24 days for Covid-19 patients

New Delhi: PC and printer major HP on Thursday announced it has 3D printed 120,000 key ventilator parts in flat 24 days for 10,000 ventilators, thus enabling frontline workers and healthcare providers in India respond better to the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic at hospitals.

HP India partnered Redington 3D in India to successfully produce 120,000 ventilator parts like inhale and exhale connectors, valve holders, oxygen nozzles and solenoid mounts for AgVa Healthcare that is producing world’s most economical ICU ventilators.

As part of this initiative, 12 categories of parts were 3D printed to manufacture 10,000 ventilators that are being deployed across the country for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

“The successful execution of the AgVa Healthcare project is a testament of the capabilities of HP’s 3D printing technology and how it can remove the limitations of designing by producing complex products in short time”, said Rajat Mehta, Country Manager, 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing, HP India Market.

Since these ventilator parts have complex designs and fine tolerances, it would have taken 4-5 months to manufacture these quantities using the conventional process.

With HP 3D printing technology, these parts were printed in just 24 days, the company said in a statement.

AgVa Healthcare’s ventilator is an ICU ventilator with volume, pressure and flow control.

The entire system can be controlled by a capacitive multi-touch interface without the need of compressed medical air. It is extremely portable and can be used in ICU transport or homecare.

“At Redington, our commitment was to supply over 1.20 Lakhs parts to AgVa Healthcare in their endeavour to manufacture 10,000 ventilators in 30 days and help the country,” said Ramesh K.S, Vice President, Redington India limited.

“By deploying two of our HP Jet Fusion Production 3D Printers, we could manage our production schedule with ease and help the country in its preparedness to fight this pandemic situation,” he added.

Globally, more than 2.3 million parts have been produced using HP’s 3D printing technology in battle against COVID-19 To date, HP and partners have produced more than 2.3 million 3D printed parts worldwide.

As part of this initiative, HP has ramped up its 3D printing team and global Digital Manufacturing Partner Network to design, validate and produce essential 3D parts for medical responders and hospitals like hands-free door openers, mask adjusters, face shields and masks and field ventilators.