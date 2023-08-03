How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one iPhone and Android smartphone

Now-a-days, Instant messaging app WhatsApp is used by many people for all types of work. The app is being used for communication by families, friends, or offices, even people are doing business through the app. All of us now have smartphones which support more than one SIM usage from different network providers. It helps people to separate their personal and official number different.

Two numbers mean they can have two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone. If you want to run two WhatsApp accounts on one phone then there is a way that might work. If you are wondering how that is possible then here is how it works.

How to use two Whatsapp accounts in iPhone

You can use two WhatsApp accounts in one iPhone. For that you need to download one other Whatsapp Business app apart from the standard one from the App store. Here’s how you can install it.

Step 1: Download both the Standard Whatsapp app and the Business one from the App store. Install the standard one with your phone number.

Step 2: Open a new window on the WhatsApp account. You will see two options.

Step 3: Click on the second option, which allows you to create new WhatsApp Business accounts using a different phone number.

Step 4: Now enter the secondary number for the Whatsapp Business.

Step 5: Verify the number by entering the OTP you received on that number.

Step 6: Enter your name and choose the ‘not a business’ option from the selection below.

Step-7: Now, tap on ‘done’ button to complete the process and a second WhatsApp account is opened on the same phone.

How to use two Whatsapp accounts in Android smartphone

Android users can also run two WhatsApp accounts in one smartphone. However, they don’t really need the Business app as they can a third party app known as ‘Parallel App’, which is used to make clones of the applications in your smartphone.

Many smartphone companies like OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and Realme among others, allow users to set up dual apps or parallel apps, or twin apps. This feature allows users to have two separate versions of the same app.

If you own a Samsung device, you can go to Settings >> Advance features >> Dual Messenger. OnePlus users can find the app by going to Settings >> Utilities >> Parallel Apps. The users who have a Xiaomi phone running MIUI, can go to Settings >> Apps >> Dual apps. Realme users can go to Settings >> App management >> App cloner. Vivo users can open the Settings app >> Apps and notifications >> App Clone. Oppo smartphone also has a App Cloner option in its settings.

Step 1: Download the ‘Parallel App’ from the Playstore. (if your phone already has a clone function you dobn’t need to download it, you can just go to the Dual App / Clone app / App Twin n your phone)

Step 2: Open the app and select Whatsapp. It will redirect you to a clone Whatsapp, which is exactly like a new WhatsApp.

Step 3: Setup your Whatsapp account, enter your secondary mobile number.

Step 4: Enter the OTP you will receive on your secondary SIM.

Step 5: Enter your name, upload your profile picture.

Step 6: Now, You have two WhatsApp accounts running on your Android smartphone.