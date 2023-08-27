How to use screen sharing feature on WhatsApp; Check step by step process

WhatsApp has been quite popular means of communication in day-to-day life. The screen-sharing feature on the platform has been introduced very recently. This means that users can screen share during video calls through the platform.

We have mentioned some important points about how to screen share on WhatsApp.

This feature is available for WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for iOS, Android, and Windows Desktop. This feature can be activated when a user is on active video call.

Start a WhatsApp Video call with the desired person from your contact list.

A new phone-sharing icon on the bottom navigation bar can be spotted

Click on the screen-sharing icon

A prompt on the display will notify that you have begun recording with WhatsApp. You will also be warned that the all the important information including usernames and passwords, will be visible to the person you share your screen with.

Press Start now button to start screen-sharing

After beginning screen-sharing, you can swipe up from bottom of your phone to return to your phone’s homescreen. If you need to return to active call, launch WhatsApp from homescreen, app launcher, or active call notification in the notification shade.

On the other hand, when the desktop users screen-share, the Android/iOS users can turn their phones to landscape orientation for better visibility.

How to stop screen sharing on WhatsApp

In order to stop screen sharing on WhatsApp you need to follow some simple steps. As the screen-sharing is active, click on the Stop sharing button in order to stop sharing your screen.