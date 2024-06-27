How to use Meta AI on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook: Check the steps here

Facebook, WhatsApp as well as Instagram have received Llama 3-powered Meta AI assistant in India. All the above-mentioned companies are owned by Meta and the company has started to roll-out the new Ai assistant. All the platforms have conveyed their consumers that they can use the Assistant on WhatsApp for any help, use it in their Facebook feed, or use it on Instagram for making Reels.

The eligible users can use the Meta AI while they are in the search, feed, chats as well as other places. Other than getting the Meta AI on the specific Meta app users can use meta.ai. Well, if you are seeing the new Meta AI icon you might be wondering how to use it.

Here are the steps to use the Meta AI on WhatsApp

Open the WhatsApp application on your device and look for the ‘Meta AI’ icon in your chats.

Tap on the icon and then accept the terms of use after reading it.

There are multiple suggested prompts or you can simply type your custom prompt in the send input option.

Just press the send button and simply wait for the response of Meta AI.

How to use Meta AI on Instagram

Just tap the messenger icon or airplane icon that is present on the top right of your feed

Press the pencil icon at the top right

Then press on the ‘Create an AI chat’ and choose ‘Meta AI’

Just type in your prompt and hit ‘send’

If you are wondering about using the Meta AI on Messenger or on Facebook, we have mentioned some steps below.