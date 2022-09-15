How to update Apple watch with iPhone and directly from device

Updating your Apple watch to the latest OS will bring security enhancements and will add new features along with fixing the existing bugs in your device. But there are certain methods and security measures you must adopt before initiating the update. Today in this article we shall take you through a step-by-step guide following which you can update your Apple watch directly from your device and using your iPhone.

But before that you have to take certain precautionary measures which are essential for the update. First of all make sure that your iPhone has been upgraded to the latest version of OS and is connected to WiFi. Your watch needs to be charged at least 50 percent and must be connected to the charger until the update is finished. It’s essential to keep your iPhone and Watch next to each other until the watch OS update is finished. Now let’s see how to complete the update.

How to update directly on Apple Watch

First open Settings on your Watch.

on your Watch. Scroll Down and tap General and then tap Software Update.

and then tap Update. Now your device will check for the available update .

. Now scroll down and tap Install if an Update is available. The process will follow post Download of the software.

if an Update is available. The process will follow post of the software. Then follow the onscreen instructions to complete the update process.

Once the update starts, a Progress Wheel will appear on the screen of your Apple watch. Don’t do anything, just wait. Your Apple watch will auto restart once the update is finished.

How to Update using iPhone

Before starting the update, make sure that your Apple watch is on charger and has at least 50 percent charge.

Open the Apple Watch App on your iPhone and go to the My Watch tab .

on your iPhone and go to the . Tap General and then Software Update . You might be prompted to unlock your Watch.

and then . You might be prompted to unlock your Watch. Next tap on Download and Install .

. Input your iPhone Password if you are prompted for the same.

Now your iPhone will download the update to your watch followed by Installation.

A progress wheel will now appear on the screen of your Apple Watch.

Don’t do anything. Just wait for the update to finish. Your watch will auto restart once the update is done.

Viola! Now your Apple watch is ready to go. Cheers!