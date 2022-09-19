How to silence unknown callers on Apple iPhone without blocking them

Apple iOS offers many useful features for its iPhone users. Among the many features, there is a feature for call management that allows the iPhone users to reject calls or messages from certain contacts without blocking them.

The feature we talk about is the ‘Silence Unknown Callers’. This feature comes in handy when you don’t want to get bothered by someone’s calls or messages but want not to block them.

Every iPhone user faces this situation once or more when they need to block someone for getting annoyed by their frequent calls and messages, but at some point also need to unblock them.

In such situation, the Silence Unknown Callers feature plays its part. This feature automatically silences phone calls that comes from an unknown number. It also sends the call to voicemail and shows the phone number in the recent calls list.

But this feature is only available on iPhones running iOS 15 or above.

Now let’s see how you can enable the ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ feature on your Apple iPhone.

How to silence unknown callers on Apple iPhone

Step 1: Go to the Settings application on your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on the “Phone” option.

Step 3: Scroll down to the “Silence Unknown Callers” option and tap on it.

Step 4: After that, turn on the “Silence Unknown Callers” option.

Now, any calls or messages coming on your iPhone from the unknown callers or callers that are not in your phone’s contact list will be silenced. However, this feature may create problem as it will silence all calls from callers who are not in your contacts list, including calls from food delivery agents or calls from bank or utility companies. The feature will be also be automatically disabled for 24 hours if you place an emergency call from your iPhone.

