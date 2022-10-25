How to retain 100% of iPhone’s battery capacity, TikToker shares tips

A TikTok has shared some tips on how to retain 100 per cent of iPhone’s original battery capacity. The TikTok video creator Shoandtech has claimed that his iPhone 12 Pro still retains 100% of its original battery capacity after two years of use.

He revealed that the trick to still have a 100 per cent of iPhone’s original battery capacity after years of use is how to charge it.

When most iPhone users like to put their phone on charge on a Lightning cable, MagSafe stand, or wireless charging mat overnight, the TikTok user Shomes says that is not the best way to go for it.

Shomes says, you should charge your iPhone when your iPhone needs to be charged. Do not leave it on charge when it has a 40 or 50 percent charge, instead charge it when it gets into the red. By doing this, you are restraining from adding extra stress on your battery. This will also help the battery to last longer than it will when overnight charging.

However, this is not realistic for people who don’t have time to spend during the day and some users might think it is troublesome as the low battery might cause trouble when there is some emergency when they need it the most. But, if you can get access to a charger during the day then you should do this.

But, if have to put the iPhone on charging during night time then you need to know that Apple applies intelligent charging management to its current devices, where they learn your schedules and charge only to 80% initially, topping up to be at 100% when you usually remove it from charge.

Apart from this, you can also take other action in order to extend your battery life.

You can turn off unnecessary apps running in the background and customize which apps use background refresh. Usually the Low Power Mode turns off background app refresh across the board, but you can also customize which apps are allowed to use this feature for a more convenient experience. In order to do that go to Settings > General > Background App Refresh.

You can also opt to only use background app refresh on Wi-Fi in addition to Wi-Fi and Cellular. You can also turn off the feature completely.

The video shared by Shomes was first spotted by Macworld.