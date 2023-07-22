How to install and use WhatsApp on your Wear OS smartwatch

Meta recently announced that WhatsApp is now available on Google Wear OS smartwatches. This saves users from the inconvenience of carrying a smartphone to access WhatsApp as they can do so directly from their smartwatch. This will be helpful when you go out for a run or to a nearby place as it can let you connect calls, play music via earbuds and now give access to WhatsApp.

The WhatsApp app for Smartwatch is currently available for some selected Wear OS 3 watch users. According to XDA developers, the app has been beta testing for nearly a year, with the public beta was released in May. At first the app was only able to show message notifications and send quick replies. Now, the final product allows users to make and take voice calls and browse ongoing text chats.

As the WhatsApp on your Wear OS smartwatch is recently launched then you must be wondering how you can use it. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can install and use it.

How to install and use WhatsApp on Wear OS?

First of all you need a watch running Wear OS 3 or later to use the WhatsApp. The WhatsApp app needs to be installed on your Android device and your watch. Apps on your phone don’t have their Wear OS versions synced automatically to your watch.

Make your watch active by pressing the Power button.

Tap on the Play Store.

Scroll and select Apps on your phone.

Look for WhatsApp and then tap Install.

Your phone and watch need to be connected in order to do the above steps.

Now, open WhatsApp on both the Watch and phone.

You’ll see an eight-character code on your watch.

Enter the code into a pairing prompt that should be on your phone.

After this you can see a list of your most recent conversations upon opening the app.

Select any of them to start chatting.

You can send a reply by tapping either on the microphone icon to leave a voice message or the keyboard icon to use Wear OS’s built-in input interface.

you use a virtual keyboard, insert emoji, perform voice-to-text with Google’s engine, or enter a quick reply from a list of available options.