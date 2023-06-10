How to get Meta Verified blue badge for Facebook & Instagram account in India

Meta has finally launched it’s own Verified Badge for its Facebook and Instagram social media platforms in India. Like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram users will now have to pay an fee if they want to get the blue verified badge for their social media account in their iOS and Android device. The “Meta Verified” subscription will be available for Instagram and Facebook users at a monthly rate of Rs 699 on Android and iOS.

According to Meta, the service will help creators grow their presence and build their community faster. The subscription bundle includes a verified badge that authenticates your account with a government ID. It also offers proactive account protection, access to account support, and increased visibility and reach.

Verification eligibility requirements

If you want to buy the blue badge from Meta then, first of all you need to ensure that your Facebook / Instagram account must meets the eligibility criteria. Check the eligibility criteria below:

1. The Account Must Be Authentic:

The account you want to get verified must be authentic that means it must represent a registered business or entity, or it must belong to a real person or public figure. Prior to this, the verified badge was only available to public figures or those with special duties like journalists and others. Now, any other person can buy the blue badge as long as they are authentic and meet the other criteria.

2. The Account Must Be Complete:

It means that the account must have a profile photo, bio, and at least one post in the feed. Furthermore, it should be actively used at the time of placing the request for verification.

3. Age Limit:

To apply for this service, you must be 18 years and above.

4. Evidence of posting history

There must be evidence of prior posting history and you will need to show that evidence at the time of request for verification.

5. Proof of identity

Prove of identity with a govt ID is needed. The ID must match the name and image of the account. Some users may have to provide a brief selfie video to complete the process

How to apply for Meta Badge

Once you have ensured that your account meets the eligibility criteria, follow the steps below to apply for verification.

Go to your Instagram or Facebook profile. Tap on the three horizontal lines in the top right corner. Go to Settings>>Account >>Tap on Request Verification option. Enter your full name and provide the required identification documents, such as a government-issued ID or a business tax filing. Upon completion of application, Tap Send. Once Meta has reviewed your request, they will let you know whether your account has been verified or not.

Once the verification is complete, you can see the blue tick or blue badge next to your Facebook or Instagram profile. With this, it has been proven that your account is not a scam and it belongs to the person in the image. The blue badge payment service is rolling out to the Indian public today.

On Android and iOS, the payment service “Meta Verified” is available at Rs 699 ($8.48) monthly in India. Meta also plans to launch the subscription for this service to the web users in the coming months. The service is said to cost Rs 599 ($7.26) per month.