How to get Free Apple Music Subscription for 6 months on your iPhone or Apple audio devices

Apple is offering 6 month of free Music subscription to the new customers of iPhones and audio devices like AirPods, HomePod, or Beats.

Apple Music Subscription
Image Credit: Apple

The customers can listen to more than 100 million songs, ad-free, online or offline across their new devices, said the company recently. We have mentioned some steps to avail the offer on your iPhone or audio devices below.

For Apple iPhone

  • Switch on your new Apple iPhone and sign in with Apple ID
  • Make sure that the iPhone runs latest version of iOS. Open Apple Music App on the device.
  • The offer will immediately pop up after launching the application. If it does not, you should go to the Listen tab.
  • Tap on Get 6 months free

For Audio devices

  • Connect your audio device with iPhone or iPad
  • Ensure that the iPhone or iPad to which the audio device is connected is running latest version of iOS/ iPadOS.
  • Open Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad and then use Apple ID to sign in.
  • The offer immediately appears on the app. If it does not, then go to the Listen Now tab.
  • Click on Get 6 months free.
