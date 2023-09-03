How to get Free Apple Music Subscription for 6 months on your iPhone or Apple audio devices
Apple is offering 6 month of free Music subscription to the new customers of iPhones and audio devices like AirPods, HomePod, or Beats.
The customers can listen to more than 100 million songs, ad-free, online or offline across their new devices, said the company recently. We have mentioned some steps to avail the offer on your iPhone or audio devices below.
For Apple iPhone
- Switch on your new Apple iPhone and sign in with Apple ID
- Make sure that the iPhone runs latest version of iOS. Open Apple Music App on the device.
- The offer will immediately pop up after launching the application. If it does not, you should go to the Listen tab.
- Tap on Get 6 months free
For Audio devices
- Connect your audio device with iPhone or iPad
- Ensure that the iPhone or iPad to which the audio device is connected is running latest version of iOS/ iPadOS.
- Open Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad and then use Apple ID to sign in.
- The offer immediately appears on the app. If it does not, then go to the Listen Now tab.
- Click on Get 6 months free.