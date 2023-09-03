How to get Free Apple Music Subscription for 6 months on your iPhone or Apple audio devices

If you are someone who purchased a new Apple iPhone or Apple audio devices, you might have a chance to get free subscription to Apple Music Subscription. Apple is offering 6 month of free Music subscription to the new customers of iPhones and audio devices like AirPods, HomePod, or Beats.

The customers can listen to more than 100 million songs, ad-free, online or offline across their new devices, said the company recently. We have mentioned some steps to avail the offer on your iPhone or audio devices below.

For Apple iPhone

Switch on your new Apple iPhone and sign in with Apple ID

Make sure that the iPhone runs latest version of iOS. Open Apple Music App on the device.

The offer will immediately pop up after launching the application. If it does not, you should go to the Listen tab.

Tap on Get 6 months free

For Audio devices